GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Holiday lights are starting to pop up all around the area – and one special event featuring a thousand lights will return in Holland soon. Today, Matt from Windmill Island Gardens and Linda from the Holland Convention and Visitors Bureau, our sponsor, joins us.

Windmill Island Gardens is excited to bring back ‘Magic at the Mill’ – a holiday light show running Fridays & Saturdays, December 1 through 16. This ticketed event features a 1000-LED ‘tulip field’ with a light/music show, a meet & greet with Sinterklaas, and attractions and shops open. Holiday lights adorn the campus (buildings, trees and the windmill), helping to create magic throughout the park.

More Events Coming Up in Holland:

Kerstmarkt – European outdoor Christmas Market. Fridays/Saturdays November 18 – December 16

Holiday Open House – Saturday, November 18

Parade of Lights – Tuesday, November 28

Strolling Santa – Fridays, December 1-22

Up on the Rooftops – Friday, December 15

Shopping Jam – Friday, December 15 (Kara will include this in her segment about downtown shopping.)

It’s a Wonderful Life – A Live Radio Play by Hope Repertory Theatre

Magic at the Mill

Windmill Island Gardens @ 1 Lincoln Ave in Holland

Magic.WindmillIsland.com

616-355-1030

Fridays and Saturdays, December 1-16, 5-9 pm

$10 adults, $5 kids (need to be purchased ahead of time)

