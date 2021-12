LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In light of last week's shooting in Oxford, the Michigan Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention Caucus announced the introduction of four bills to the state Legislature that aim to prevent future gun violence and tragedies.

Senate Bills 785 and 786 and House Bills 5627 and 5628 would prohibit selling or possessing a magazine capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition, beginning on Jan. 1, 2023.