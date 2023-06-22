GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Holland Hospital is excited to invite those who are expecting—or considering it in the future—to a Boven Birth Center Open House and Tour for the first time since the three-year renovation and expansion was completed in 2020. During the event, visitors can explore the facility and meet various healthcare providers who will be available to answer questions. Boven Birth Center has received the highest level of recognition for maternal care from the Michigan Alliance for Innovation on Maternal Health since the program’s inception five years ago. The program includes ways to help recognize patient safety benchmarks and address bias and health equities.

Holland Hospital Boven Birth Center

Open House & tour

Monday, June 26th, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

