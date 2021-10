GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As men and women who lead busy lives managing our jobs, family, relationships, our physical and mental health, and much more—learning how to properly balance them can make all the difference.

That’s why Holland Hospital has created two free, online video events focused on both men and women’s health. Doctors Barb DePree and John Ludlow join us today!

Men’s Virtual Health Event

Women’s Virtual Health Event

Holland Hospital

602 Michigan Ave – Holland

616-392-5141

HollandHospital.org

Sponsored by Holland Hospital.