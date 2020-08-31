Holland honors The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Wonderful Wizard of Oz is one of the best known stories in American literature, however not many people know that the author L. Frank Baum spent his summers in Holland, Michigan. It was in Holland where the author was inspired to write this world renown classic novel.

In honor of the movie and it’s relation to Holland, an exhibition lives in the city of Holland for everyone to enjoy. Here’s a look at the iconic tribute!

The Holland Oz Project

Centennial Park & Herrick District Library

300 South River Ave – Holland

HollandOzProject.com

Sponsored by the Holland Area Visitors Bureau.