Holiday weight loss and maintenance tips

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - A lot of parents can remember, what it's like to get the news -- you're having a baby! The initial excitement gives way to lots of questions, questions that never seem to end! Like what should a child be eating? When should you be brushing a young child's teeth? How do you promote healthy mouth and gum development?

That's the focus on Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan, they are specifically trained to care for the dental needs of the youngest members of the family. Take a look!