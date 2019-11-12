Holiday weight loss and maintenance tips

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays are right around the corner and if you’re trying to lose weight or maintain weight loss, it can be tough. Today we have a trio in studio that can help you with that. Erika, Maria and Teressa are here from Medical Weight Loss Clinic. Medical Weight Loss Clinic offers much more than just a weight loss plan. It is the personal care from the staff that sets them above the rest!
Medical Weight Loss Clinic
- Schedule your FREE consultation today
- 1-800-GET-SLIM
- mwlc.com