Closings & Delays
There are currently 16 active closings. Click for more details.

Holiday weight loss and maintenance tips

eightWest

by: eightWest staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays are right around the corner and if you’re trying to lose weight or maintain weight loss, it can be tough. Today we have a trio in studio that can help you with that. Erika, Maria and Teressa are here from Medical Weight Loss Clinic.  Medical Weight Loss Clinic offers much more than just a weight loss plan.  It is the personal care from the staff that sets them above the rest!

Medical Weight Loss Clinic

  • Schedule your FREE consultation today
  • 1-800-GET-SLIM
  • mwlc.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

 