Holiday happenings at Soaring Eagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The winter entertainment lineup is starting to take shape at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. If you’re planning a fall color tour or just looking to get away, Soaring Eagle has a wide variety of places to stay if you’re checking out a show or a concert. Consider The Retreat, the newest option. Instead of opting for a tradition hotel room, you can stay in a contemporary, comfortable spot. There’s a kitchen and living space and it’s just a short walk from the Waterpark and Casino.
2019-202 shows:
- Mike Epps – December 27
- Rodney Atkins and Joe Nichols – December 28
- Salt-N-Pepa with special guest Naughty By Nature – December 29
- RATT with special guest Quiet Riot – December 30
- Lewis Black – January 31, 2020
- Justin Moore – January 24, 2020
- America with Christopher Cross – February 7, 2020
- Keith Urban – July 18