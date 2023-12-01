GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re in the midst of the busy holiday season, which always makes us want to bring in our friend, Nate Blury. He is the best at coming up with clever and tasty themed drinks. He joins us today with three drinks you could try for upcoming parties and gatherings!

SCROOGE SOUR COCKTAIL • 1 large egg white

• 1 1/2 oz. dry red wine, such as Pinot Noir

• 1 oz. Bourbon (I am using Varchas Bourbon)

• 1/2 oz. Spicey Simple Syrup

• 1/2 oz. fresh lime juice

• 1/2 oz. sweet vermouth

• Ice

• Ground cinnamon and lemon peel, for serving

COCKTAIL DIRECTIONS:

In a cocktail shaker, combine egg white, wine, Bourbon, lime juice, vermouth, and 1/2 oz. simple syrup. Fill shaker with ice. Cover and vigorously shake until outside of shaker is very cold, about 20 seconds. Strain into a chilled coupe glass. Sprinkle with ground cinnamon. Garnish with lemon peel.

SIMPLE SYRUP:

• 2 tbsp. coarsely grated peeled ginger

• 2 (3″) cinnamon sticks

• 4 whole black peppercorns

• 4 whole cloves

• 1 star anise pod (optional)

• 3/4 c. granulated sugar

SIMPLE SYRUP DIRECTIONS:

In a small saucepan over medium-high heat, bring ginger, cinnamon sticks, peppercorns, cloves, star anise (if using), and 1 1/2 cups water to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer, stirring occasionally. Add sugar and stir until dissolved. Remove from heat and let cool about 10 minutes. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a heatproof container or bowl. Make Ahead: Syrup can be made 1 month ahead. Store in an airtight container and refrigerate

MISTLETOE MARGS • 1/2 c. whole cranberries

• 1/4 c. granulated sugar, divided

• 2 tbsp. kosher salt

• 1 wedge lime, for rim

• 2 c. cranberry juice

• 12 oz. silver tequila

• 8 oz. triple sec

• 1/2 c. plus 1 tbsp. lime juice, divided

• 12 c. ice

• Mint, for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

In a medium bowl, toss cranberries with 1 tablespoon lime juice. Drain out lime juice, then toss with 2 tablespoons sugar. Pour onto a baking sheet to dry. Combine remaining sugar with salt on a shallow plate and mix to combine. Using the lime wedge, wet rim of each glass, then dip in sugar salt mixture. Combine cranberry juice, tequila, triple sec, remaining 1/2 cup lime juice, and ice in a large blender, working in batches if necessary. Blend until smooth. Pour into prepared glasses and garnish with a sprig of mint and a couple sugared cranberries.

SUGAR PLUM SPRITZ

• 2 tbsp. granulated sugar

• 1/4 c. simple syrup

• 4 oz. plum wine

• 2 oz. Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur

• 1 oz. fresh lemon juice

• Dash of Peychaud’s bitters

• Ice

• 8 oz. dry prosecco

• 2 plum slices

DIRECTIONS:

Spread sugar on a small, shallow plate. Pour simple syrup onto another small, shallow plate. Dip rims of 2 tall glasses in simple syrup, then roll rims in sugar, holding glass at a 45° angle. In a cocktail shaker, combine wine, cherry syrup, lemon juice, and bitters. Fill shaker with ice, cover, and vigorously shake until outside of shaker is very frosty, about 20 seconds. Fill prepared glasses with ice. Strain cocktail into glasses. Top with prosecco. Dip skin of each plum slice into simple syrup, then gently roll in sugar. Garnish drinks with sugared plum slices

For more recipes and fun, visit Facebook.com/DrinkGrandRapids.