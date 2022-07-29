GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we continue our focus on Holland in our Destin8tion West, we turn our attention to a historic and beautiful place, Holland Civic Center Place. It has hosted many big names in entertainment and sports over the years and it’s a spot where you can hold your special events. They recently underwent a massive renovation and offer a multi-dimensional event venue catering to community events, corporate events, weddings, graduations, class reunions, galas, quinceaneras, trade shows, you name it!

You can take a look at all their upcoming events here or reach out to book your next event in their beautiful space!

Holland Civic Center Place

150 W. 8th St. – Holland

hccpinfo@venuworks.com

616.928.2000

HollandCivicCenter.com

Sponsored by Holland Civic Center Place.