GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With a fresh blanket of snow on the ground, outdoor sports enthusiasts are saying “welcome back” to winter! It’s a long weekend for some, with the Presidents Day holiday on Monday, we know many folks are planning to hop in the car and head up north. One place that offers endless options for winter recreation and fun is Shanty Creek Resort. In addition to skiing on Schuss Mountain, they also have tubing, dogsledding, cross country skiing, snowshoeing and nature hikes.

>>>Take a look!

Shanty Creek also has something fun coming up in March: it’s called “Slush Cup” and it’s March 11th. It’s been one of Michigan’s most popular winter events for over 40 years. Watch the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat as skiers and riders attempt to cross an icy 60 foot pond and some take it to another level with crazy costumes!

Shanty Creek Resort

800-678-4111

ShantyCreek.com

Sponsored by Shanty Creek Resort.