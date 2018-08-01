eightWest

Hispanic Festival comes to GR

By:

Posted: Aug 01, 2018 01:35 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2018 01:35 PM EDT

Hispanic Festival comes to GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - For more than 40 years, the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan has been bringing the Hispanic heritage to downtown Grand Rapids. It’s almost time again for this free event for people of all ages. It’s a huge event in downtown Grand Rapids that draws upwards of 20,000 people.

>>> Take a look in teh video above. 

2018 Hispanic Festival

  • Friday, August 10th through Sunday, August 12th.
  • Friday 5:00PM-11:30PM
  • Saturday 12:00PM-11:30PM
  • Sunday 12:00PM-5:00PM
  • Downtown Grand Rapids  Calder Plaza
Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Whitecaps vs. Cubs - July 31, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Whitecaps vs. Cubs - July 31, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: Parade of Ships in Grand Haven
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Parade of Ships in Grand Haven

Photo Galleries
West Michigan Whitecaps' Kody Clemens - July 30, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

West Michigan Whitecaps' Kody Clemens - July 30, 2018