Hispanic Festival comes to GR
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - For more than 40 years, the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan has been bringing the Hispanic heritage to downtown Grand Rapids. It’s almost time again for this free event for people of all ages. It’s a huge event in downtown Grand Rapids that draws upwards of 20,000 people.
>>> Take a look in teh video above.
2018 Hispanic Festival
- Friday, August 10th through Sunday, August 12th.
- Friday 5:00PM-11:30PM
- Saturday 12:00PM-11:30PM
- Sunday 12:00PM-5:00PM
- Downtown Grand Rapids Calder Plaza
