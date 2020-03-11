GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – HIS Dance Ensemble presents RED – a contemporary ballet based on the fairy tale “Little Red Riding Hood.”

The story focuses on the inter generational relationship between Grandmother, Mother and Red. Red’s journey represents a life journey: the ups, the downs and the choices we make…but there is always hope.

New this year – HIS Dance Academy is offering the opportunity to meet Red and her Friends after the 4:30pm performance to those who make a donation to the Amar Project.

HIS ENSEMBLE PRESENTS RED

March 14 – 1pm, 4:30pm

The Richard and Helen DeVos Center for Arts & Worship

2300 Plymouth Ave SE – Grand Rapids

Tickets

For more details about HIS Dance Academy, visit hisdance.org.