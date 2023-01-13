GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – January is a popular month to look around your home and dream about making both cosmetic and functional changes!

Before you pick up the phone to call a contractor, Leslie Hart-Davidson from HDD Studios has tips to help make your project a successful experience by hiring an interior designer.

She also has a weekly series highlighting the concept of “contrast” to create a room with visual interest called “Wallcovering Wednesday” that you can watch on Facebook and Instagram!

>>>Take a look at her tips!

For more information about HDD Studios, visit DesignIsADemocracy.com.