GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Michigan Women Forward is a community development organization with a mission to expand economic opportunity, empower the next generation, and celebrate and honor the accomplishments of Michigan women. Each year, it recognizes leaders with the Women of Achievement and Courage Award, and this year the organization is honoring Tracy Joshua and Brenda Hunt.

Brenda Hunt, president and CEO of the Battle Creek Community Foundation, is being honored for her 40+ years of leadership and continual encouragement of and investment in BIPOC and female business owners resulting in what is a new era of diverse business owners and racially equitable business opportunities in Battle Creek.

Tracy Joshua, vice president, external supply chain at the Kellogg Company, is being recognized as a strategic and visionary leader. Joshua demonstrates a strong commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in all areas of logistics. From supplier diversity to dynamic and strategic partnerships, she is known for driving positive change by building collaborative relationships in the Battle Creek community.

In partnership with Huntington National Bank, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and the Ballmer Group, MWF launches a new $10 million microloan program. The Michigan Economic Opportunity Fund will lend to women and entrepreneurs of color who don’t qualify for traditional loans through banks or other financial institutions. Not only will this help build sustainable businesses and positively impact the state’s economy, but it will also create jobs and generate wealth for entrepreneurs.

Battle Creek Community Foundation

32 West Michigan Avenue, Suite 1 – Battle Creek

269-962-2181

BCCFoundation.org

Sponsored by Battle Creek Community Foundation.