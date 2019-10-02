High tech DIY at Lakeshore Sewing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Not sure if you noticed, but sewing has become pretty popular again. Of course for some, it’s something that never went out of style! We live in such a do-it-yourself world. That, plus people’s desire to create something with their own hands, has a lot of people reaching for the needle and thread! And using some very high tech sewing machines, it’s unbelievable what some of them can do. So, for those looking to get a start in sewing, or those who’ve been at it for a long time, there are so many resources to be found at Lakeshore Sewing. Take a look!

Lakeshore Sewing has classes at all levels. You can see the schedule online, everything from classes for kids and teens, learning to make purses and bags to clothing. There’s lots to choose from!

Lakeshore Sewing has two locations, in Wyoming and Muskegon and they’re open 6 days a week.

Lakeshore Sewing