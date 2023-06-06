GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Summer is here, and that means every Saturday night, there’s high-speed fun at Berlin Raceway in Marne. For more than 70 years, Berlin has been the spot for facing fun of all ages. It’s a terrific fan experience.

Fans can experience a wide variety of racing including Super Late Models, Limited Late Models, Vintage, Mini Wedges and so much more. Throughout the season, Berlin takes it up a notch by hosting themed events like their School’s Out Kids Night, their Father’s Day Celebration and Margarita Night.

Berlin Raceway prides itself on offering the ultimate family and fan environment. In addition to the racing, Berlin has fireworks periodically throughout the summer, kids 15 and under are free, and they have live bands on stage every Saturday. There’s a new addition to Berlin, their Sip Shine Lounge that has a fire pit area, band stage and a big concourse area.

Berlin Raceway

2060 Berlin Fair Drive

Marne

616.677.5000

