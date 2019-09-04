High quality stroke care at Metro Health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This year’s Metro Health University of Michigan Health’s VITALity Gala aims to benefit the neuroscience center. We caught up with a patient whose life changed dramatically after her medical event and how Metro helped save her life.

Stroke care has long been a priority for Metro Health University of Michigan Health, with good reason. Stroke is a leading cause of death and the number one contributor to disability. That’s why Metro Health takes pride in constantly adding expertise in stroke treatment advancement recognized with their certification as a Comprehensive Stroke Center.

This year’s VITALity Gala is benefiting the neurosciences service line, specifically stroke. The proceeds will go to continuing to enhance services provided turning their stroke center into a center of excellence in West Michigan.

Metro Health VITALity Gala