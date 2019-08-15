High flying, life saving services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Every hospital isn’t equipped to treat every disease and that means patients must go where the successful treatments are, and not everyone can afford to travel. That’s where Wings of Mercy comes in and they’re holding a big fundraiser this weekend. Today we have Grace Spelde here to tell us about the organization, and Shayla, one of the family that uses their services.
Wings of Mercy
- Holland CareAffaire
- Saturday, August 17
- 8am to noon
- Wings West Runway 5K, Young Eagles Flight Experience, Pancake
- Breakfast and Fly-in
- Tulip City Airport
- wingsofmercy.org