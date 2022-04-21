GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Have your kids moved away? Are you thinking that your current home has a little too much space? Has the time come for you to consider moving out of your home and into a more manageable space? If that’s the case, there’s a great community in Holland you may want to check out! It’s called Hidden Creek and Terri shows us their active lifestyle options!

>>>Take a look!

Hidden Creek

A 55+ Community

4790 Hidden Creek Dr. – Holland

616-377-7777

HiddenCreekCommunity.com

Sponsored by Hidden Creek.