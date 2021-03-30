Hidden Creek in Holland offers a unique living option for people 55 and older

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This is the time of year when many people think about changing their living environments. For some people, that may mean moving out of the home where they raised their families.

There’s a unique age-restricted living option just outside Holland where people age 55 and older can have a relaxed lifestyle in a special community and there’s a lot going on – let’s check it out.

Hidden Creek

A 55+ community

4790 Hidden Creek – Holland

616-377-7777

HiddenCreekCommunity.com

Sponsored by Hidden Creek.