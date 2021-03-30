Hidden Creek in Holland offers a unique living option for people 55 and older

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This is the time of year when many people think about changing their living environments. For some people, that may mean moving out of the home where they raised their families.

There’s a unique age-restricted living option just outside Holland where people age 55 and older can have a relaxed lifestyle in a special community and there’s a lot going on – let’s check it out.

Hidden Creek
A 55+ community

4790 Hidden Creek – Holland
616-377-7777
HiddenCreekCommunity.com

Sponsored by Hidden Creek.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon