Hidden Creek in Holland is expanding their age restricted community!

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The real estate market is super hot right now and it’s definitely considered a sellers market! But what if you are looking to downsize and move to your new forever home?

There’s a special place in Holland that is an age restricted community, which offers a neighborhood lifestyle for people aged 55 and up. Today we are showing you the expansion going on at hidden Creek!

>>>Take a look!

Hidden Creek
A 55+ Community

4790 Hidden Creek Dr. – Holland
616-377-7777
HiddenCreekCommunity.com

Sponsored by Hidden Creek.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon