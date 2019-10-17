He’s got a trick up his sleeve

Are you ready to be amazed? our next guest might have a few tricks up his sleeve. We are so excited to welcome Trino to eightWest ahead of his big show!

Amaze & Amuse is a modern day magic show that features comedy, mind blowing magic and lots of audience participation. The show will feature comedy magician Trino with special guest magician and ventriloquist Brynn Cummings . This family friendly spectacle is guaranteed to amaze and amuse audiences of all ages. The show will begin at 7:30PM on Friday, October 25th. Tickets range from $10-$30 and can be purchased at wealthytheatre.com.

The Magic of Trino commingles comedy and theatrical feats alongside a backdrop of popular music, presenting an energetic and thoroughly modern take on the ancient art of illusion.

Amaze & Amuse

A modern day magic show

Friday, October 25

7:30PM – 8:45PM

Wealthy Theatre, Grand Rapids

Tickets at grcmc.org