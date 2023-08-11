GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We’ve worked hard all week and we know summer is winding down as the kids get ready to head back to school. There is so much going on this weekend that there really is something for everyone.

First up on our weekend happenings, the 60th Annual Blueberry Festival in South Haven. Organizers expect around 70,000 people to visit over the four day festival. You don’t want to miss the pie eating contest tomorrow. You can get the full list of events at BlueberryFestival.com or you can download their app.

The Unity Christian Music Festival at Heritage Landing in Muskegon kicked off Wednesday night and runs through tomorrow night. Headliners including Colton Dixon, For King and Country, and We the Kingdom. Check out UnityMusicFestival.com for the entire schedule of events and performances.

Tomorrow there is another cool event in Muskegon — the Great Lakes Surf Festival at Pere Marquette Park, which goes from 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. There’s yoga on the beach, surf and standup paddle board lessons, and music. The event wraps up with a giant beach cleanup.

Today and tomorrow you can check out Walk the Beat in Grand Haven. It’s on the east side of the city and brings in dozens of bands who compete for your vote! It’s free to attend and there’s also a creative Cube Mobile Arts Studio for visitors to check out.

A special event in Holland this weekend will feature educational and fun activities focused on water for people of all ages, hosted by the Outdoor Discovery Center Network. The Macatawa Water Festival takes place tomorrow from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Windmill Island. It’s free to attend the festival and to visit the island during the festival. In addition to the ODC Network, over 20 community partners will have various activities related to all aspects of water: water conservation, water quality, water resource protection, groundwater, wastewater, etc.