GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking to get out and about in West Michigan, there is a lot going on. We’ll start with two very popular cultural events that draw huge crowds every year.

First up is the annual Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival. The organizers visited the show earlier this week to preview some of the activities going on today and tomorrow and, of course, to highlight some of the amazing food. The festival kicks off today at 3 p.m. and runs through tomorrow night at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Grand Rapids. You can get more details at GRGreekFest.com.

This weekend is also the 59th Annual Danish Festival in Greenville, which takes place until Sunday. Tonight at 6:30 p.m., the Danish Festival Band performs and tomorrow at 11 a.m. is the Grand Dansk Parade.

On Saturday, you can strap in at the Air Zoo and take a ride in the most widely-produced American twin-engine combat aircraft of World War II — a B-52 named Rosie’s Reply.

If you’re looking for something fun to do with the kids, the Grand Rapids Art Museum is hosting its Family Day Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 pm. Registration is not required and it’s free with museum admission.

There’s also a great concert going on at Blandford Nature Center.