GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It looks like we might get some winter weather returning this weekend which means it’s the perfect weekend for one of our favorite winter events in downtown Grand Rapids! We’re talking about the Griffins Youth Foundation Great Skate Winterfest. It kicks off Saturday at noon and they’ll be skating through Sunday at 10pm. That’s 34 consecutive hours of skating at Rosa Parks by the Griffins players! It’s more than skating though, there’s also the curling, the Sled Wings will be there along with the Grand Rapids Figure Skating and Speed Skating clubs! It’s free admission and free skate rental but there’s a small charge for skating.

It’s a busy weekend for the Griffins because they also have a home game on Saturday night. The puck drops at 7pm but there’s some musical entertainment before the game and during intermissions. It’s the Grateful Dead night – with a tribute band bringing the music and there’s a special ticket package that gets you a t-shirt! On Sunday at Van Andel, it’s the high energy antics of the Harlem Globetrotters. They’re going head-to-head against the Washington Generals and game time is 2pm.

World of Winter has some new activities planned for this weekend. The ice park on North Monroe is hosting a food truck rally on Saturday from noon until 7pm. The ice park will feature games like shuffleboard, Plinko, foosball, chess, checkers, cornhole and putt-putt. Plus there will be 8 food trucks to keep everyone satisfied.

We also wanted to let you know what’s on stage at the Intersection this weekend. Saturday it’s time for a west Michigan favorite – the Mega 80’s, an ultimate 80’s retro party. Doors open at 8 and the show starts at 9. On Sunday, it’s Big Head Todd and the Monsters. Doors open at 7 and the show starts at 8!