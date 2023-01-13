GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We wanted to take a look today at some of the happenings around the area this weekend. First up — celebrity chef Robert Irvine will be making a stop in Grand Rapids tomorrow. He’s in town to promote his new line of alcohol called Irvine’s Spirits. The meet and greet and bottle signing is taking place at Total Wine on 28th street from noon until 2. Earlier this week, our WOOD TV Digital Team got a chance to interview Irvine about the event and his new line of spirits, you can see that here!



This is also the last weekend to see the Jim Henson exhibit at the GRAM. Visitors get a chance to see over 170 items related to Henson’s incredible career, including the iconic puppets, historic costumes, sketches, storyboards and scripts. There’s even film and television clips and behind-the scenes footage. If you’re going, tomorrow is the last day and you should know there’s an extra cost for this exhibit.

There’s a couple of special events on tap for World of Winter in Grand Rapids! The Michigan Drag Brunch event at Calder Plaza runs from 11am until 4pm. You can also take part in walking architecture tours and art installation tours. Visit WorldOfWinterGR.com!

The Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show is open today, tomorrow and Sunday at DeVos Place. You can explore a dozen West Michigan RV dealers representing more than 100 RV lines.

The Kalamazoo Wings will bring back a promotion celebrating LGBTQ inclusion in hockey. The rainbow ice will return for a second time tonight when the Toledo Walleye visit the Wings Event Center. The players will wear specialty jerseys and their hockey stick tape will also feature rainbow colors, and the music crews will play in-house will highlight the LGBTQ community. Proceeds from the jersey auctions after that game will benefit OutFront Kalamazoo and the game starts at 7.

We also told you this week about SIX at Broadway Grand Rapids – there’s performances tonight, a matinee and evening shows both Saturday & Sunday!