GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re planning out your weekend activities for you and your family or maybe your friends, we have some ideas!

The Kids and Family Expo

The Kids and Family Expo is taking place at DeVos Place this Saturday! There will be a zip line, obstacle course, bounce house, face painting and more. It’s a great opportunity to help bring families together through interactive, physical and educational activities.

World of Winter

Don’t forget, World of Winter is still taking place across downtown Grand Rapids! It’s a great chance to check out some outdoor art exhibits and explore the city! This weekend is a special Fire & Ice show: fire performers will skate around the ice rink plus there will be a performance from the Greater Grand Rapids Figure Skating Club and you can get a meal at one of the awesome food trucks! You can also check out one of their other events that weekend: Ghost Town is a music AR experience by Dante Cope on Saturday night and on Sunday, you can check out the Cultural Story Time Series with the Grand Rapids Asian Pacific Foundation!

Winter Bridal Show of West Michigan

If you’re busy planning a wedding this year or next, you can get inspired and check out vendors, sign up for door prizes, get a peek at the latest wedding fashions with the Runway Fashion Show this Saturday at the Bridal Show. The show takes place on Saturday from 11am until 4pm with the fashion show starting at 2.

Molly of Denali

A great traveling exhibit is making its way to the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum starting this Saturday! Molly of Denali is a popular PBS Kids series and is designed to educate and engage young learners and their families in the exhibit! it brings beloved characters and cultural themes to life through hands on interactive activities and immersive educational environments.

Harry Potter & the Deathly Hallows w/ the Grand Rapids Symphony

Harry Potter fans listen up! There’s a great opportunity to watch part one of “Harry Potter & the Deathly Hallows” accompanied by the Grand Rapids Symphony! Tickets are running low but there are still some available for Friday night at DeVos Performance Hall Performance Hall and the show starts at 7:30pm!

Rick Springfield at Firekeepers Casino

Rick Springfield is playing a show at Firekeepers Casino in Battle Creek! He’s released some of the best power-pop of the 80s and has a career spanning 4 decades. A few years ago he released his 17th studio album: a collection of all of his hits re-recorded with the help of a full orchestra! The show is for ages 21 and up only.

