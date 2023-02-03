GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Winter weekends can be fun if you’re into outdoor weekend but it’s not always for everyone so we thought we’d offer a few ideas for indoor fun! People are definitely looking for some options as we enter the month of February.

Up first, some musical fun with a historic twist. There’s a new exhibit at the Ford Presidential Museum all about guitars. The exhibit features 40 guitars and musical instruments as well as video clips. It looks at the nation’s history and popular culture using the lens of its most popular instrument — the guitar.

Sticking with the musical theme, a master of the mandolin, Chris Thile, is in concert at St. Cecilia’s on Sunday. He’s known for his work with Nickel Creek and the Punch Brothers. He’s on tour to promote his first solo album!

There are also 2 shows this weekend at the Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm Market. On Friday night it’s Lexi Adams and on Saturday, Jack Leaver.

If outdoor fun is for you, head someplace like Indian Trails Golf Course in Grand Rapids and check out their trails. You can rent snowshoes and fat tire bikes. If you’re interested in cross country skiing, you’ll need to bring your own. Their clubhouse and trails are open from 8 until 8!