Here’s what’s coming up for the 2021-2022 season at St. Cecilia Music Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re so excited for live music to be back and St. Cecilia Music Center has a great lineup coming up for the 2021-2022 season!

Cathy Holbrook is the Executive and Artistic Director at St. Cecilia and she joins us to talk about this upcoming season!

St. Cecilia Music Center

Acoustic Cafe Folk Series:

Sam Bush – October 6th

Rodney Crowell – November 12th

Leo Kottke – November 19th

Milk Carton Kids – December 2nd

Watkins Family Hour – December 16th

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center – November 18th

For a full lineup and to purchase tickets, click here!

