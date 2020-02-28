Closings & Delays
Here's what's coming to the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre has officially unveiled their 2020-21 season!

  • September 11th-27th | Shakespeare in Love (New play with music)
  • October 16th-25th | Getting to Know…Cinderella (Youth musical)
  • November 20th-December 20th | The Sound of Music (Holiday musical, last produced in 2013)
  • January 15th-31st | Rumors (Comedy, last produced in 2003)
  • February 26th-March 21st | Kinky Boots (New musical)
  • April 23rd-May 2nd |Dragons Love Tacos (New youth play)
  • June 4th-27th | The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Musical)
  • July 23rd-August 1st | The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (Play)

For show times and tickets, click here.

