Here’s what’s coming to the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre has officially unveiled their 2020-21 season!
- September 11th-27th | Shakespeare in Love (New play with music)
- October 16th-25th | Getting to Know…Cinderella (Youth musical)
- November 20th-December 20th | The Sound of Music (Holiday musical, last produced in 2013)
- January 15th-31st | Rumors (Comedy, last produced in 2003)
- February 26th-March 21st | Kinky Boots (New musical)
- April 23rd-May 2nd |Dragons Love Tacos (New youth play)
- June 4th-27th | The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Musical)
- July 23rd-August 1st | The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (Play)
