Here’s what’s coming to St. Cecilia Music Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For more than 130 years, St. Cecilia Music Center has played an important role in West Michigan’s cultural arts. One person who was truly a patron of the arts, and played a pivotal role at St. Cecilia for more than 60 years, was Stella Royce. She was honored this past weekend at the second annual Helen DeVos Legacy Award Gala.

St. Cecilia also has a bunch of performances left in this year’s concert series:

Marc Cohn – 3/19

The Clayton Brothers Quintet – 4/16

From Prague to Vienna – 4/30

Shawn Colvin – 5/19

St. Cecilia is hosting a fundraising event on April 18th called Eat. Drink. Be Merry! There will be wine, food, music, and an auction. For more details and to purchase tickets, click here.

St. Cecilia Music Center

24 Ransom NE – Grand Rapids

616-459-2224

SCMC-online.org