GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort is ready to keep us all entertained this spring and summer. If you’re making spring break plans and aren’t traveling out of state, the Soaring Eagle Waterpark is just a short drive from anywhere in West Michigan and there’s something for everyone in the family. This year’s theme is All Star Spring Break. Starting on Friday, March 25th through Sunday, April 10th they’ll have dancing, virtual racing, arcade basketball, track and field day and so much more. The best place to start making plans is SoaringEagleWaterpark.com – they have all the details there and if you’re there for a night or an extended stay, check out The Retreat or the Resort, both a short distance from the waterpark.

They also continue to announce great shows coming to the outdoor venue and the entertainment hall. Just announced, Bill Maher is coming to Mount Pleasant on Saturday, June 18th to the indoor venue and tickets are already on sale. Catch all the classic songs from the musical superstars of Chicago on Saturday, April 9th. There’s also a second show added to the Theresa Caputo live on Saturday, April 30th – make sure to grab tickets to that before it sells out like the first show! The comedic duo of Steve Martin & Martin Short take the stage at Soaring Eagle on Friday, May 27th – the tour is aptly titled “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today.”

Sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino.