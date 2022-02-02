Here’s what’s coming to Soaring Eagle Casino!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – They’re already planning for the warm summer months at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort and they recently announced their first outdoor concert of the season!

The Zac Brown Band is coming to the outdoor venue on July 30th – a great idea for a girls weekend! On March 11th, actor, comedian and TV host Joel McHale will be at Soaring Eagle and tickets are already on sale! Tickets also went on sale last week to see Styx in concert on March 19th. The first show of 2022 is this Friday, January 21st – Air Supply with special guest Orleans at the Entertainment Hall. This a big one – comedian Chris Rock will be at Soaring Eagle on February 11th. You can also grab tickets to see Chicago in concert on April 9th. At the beginning of May, you can enjoy Earth, Wind and Fire in concert at the Entertainment Hall. You can check out the full list of concerts and shows here.

Looking for a tropical escape? It’s always warm inside the Soaring Eagle Waterpark, which is just a short drive or shuttle bus ride from the casino and hotel. They’ve also got some specials going on right now – just click here. Make reservations for their upcoming themed weekends – this weekend the fun centers all around friendship. They also have great Valentine’s Day specials, just click here to see what they have going on!

