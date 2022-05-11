GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The warm weather this week has brought so many more people outside and so many of us are getting excited for outdoor events! The outdoor venue at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is adding more shows, including Journey who will be performing on August 5th. They were just in Grand Rapids, so if you missed that show, just imagine seeing them on that huge outdoor stage on a warm summer night!

The first outdoor show of the season is a great throwback: New Kids on the Block Mixtape Tour featuring Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, and Rick Astley on Thursday, June 23rd. Towards the end of July it’s on July 21st Chris Stapleton with special guest Elle King! On July 30th, the Zac Brown Band with special guest the Robert Randolph Band takes the stage. Just recently announced for mid-August is Blake Shelton with special guest Justin Moore.

You can get tickets to any of those shows and check out what’s happening at the casino or waterpark or even book a stay at SoaringEagleCasino.com.

