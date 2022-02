GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You’ve seen us talk to Meghan Distel over the years about all the great shows coming to Broadway Grand Rapids and she was recently promoted to President & CEO!

We want to welcome her back to the show to talk about what’s coming up at Broadway GR and congratulate her on her new role!

