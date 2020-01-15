Here’s how to securely install a lockset in your home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When it comes to remodeling your home, safety and security is a huge factor. Mike and Joel from Home Repair Services stopped by to teach us how to securely install a lockset.
You can catch Home Repair Services’ DIY workshop demos at the Remodeling & New Homes Show this weekend.
REMODELING & NEW HOMES SHOW @ DEVOS PLACE
Friday, January 17th | 12pm-9pm
Saturday, January 18th | 10am-9pm
Sunday, January 19th | 11am-5pm
|Adults: $10 Online / $12 At the Door
|Children 6-14: $4
|Multi-Day Adult Ticket: $18 Online Only
For more details and to purchase tickets, click here.