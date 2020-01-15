Here’s how to securely install a lockset in your home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) - The Amway River Bank Run isn’t entirely about running, it’s also about giving back to the community and helping others. Their Charity Partners to just this! The River Bank Run teams up with local nonprofits to raise money through running and fitness. One of these partners is Hand2Hand, who is eliminating child weekend hunger in West Michigan. It became apparent to them that kids weren’t getting the proper nutrients and food on the weekends and would come to school on Monday mornings hungry. Now, Hand2Hand is feeding over 8,000 students throughout 200 schools! They partner with local churches, businesses, and individuals to donate food for students.

Now this year they are partnering with the Amway River Bank Run to raise money and resources for their services! They invite anyone to come join the team to fund raise for their organization. They welcome anyone at any pace for any race! Even if you don’t want to donate money or participate in the run but still want to help, you can volunteer to help stuff bags that are given to students.