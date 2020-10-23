Here’s how Terri DeBoer is making the most of Fall in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Can you believe that November is almost here? October seems to be flying by at rapid speed, but we still have plenty of time to savor Fall. This time of year in West Michigan is absolutely stunning! Between the gorgeous foliage, hot-spots to explore and traditional seasonal activities to experience, there are plenty of opportunities to make the most of the season.

This week on eightWest backstage, Terri DeBoer is sitting down with Morgan Poole to share how she’s savoring the season, how she’s gearing up for Halloween and names some of her Fall favorites!

Plus, Terri’s answering a viewer question with a motivational message that everyone can draw inspiration from!

Take a peek at more of Terri’s Fall favorites and stay tuned for next week’s episode.

Rachael will be back in the hot seat for a nice chat!

