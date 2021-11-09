Here’s a sneak peek at some of the beverages featured at this year’s International Wine, Beer & Food Festival!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you love fine dining, then mark your calendars for November 19th and 20th! The Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival is returning to DeVos Place. It’s time to feast on great cuisine, interact with great people and of course, sip on some great wine.

In preparation for the big event, Morgan Poole joined a group of local influencers to try beverages featured in this year’s festival.

Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival

Friday, November 19th & Saturday, November 20th

DeVos Place

Single Day Tickets: $20

GRWineFestival.com

