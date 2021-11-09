Here’s a sneak peek at some of the beverages featured at this year’s International Wine, Beer & Food Festival!

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you love fine dining, then mark your calendars for November 19th and 20th! The Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival is returning to DeVos Place. It’s time to feast on great cuisine, interact with great people and of course, sip on some great wine.

In preparation for the big event, Morgan Poole joined a group of local influencers to try beverages featured in this year’s festival.

>>>Take a look!

Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival

Friday, November 19th & Saturday, November 20th
DeVos Place
Single Day Tickets: $20
GRWineFestival.com

Sponsored by Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon