GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As we gear up for a great weekend, the weather is going to be spectacular as we welcome fall. So let’s take a look at what’s happening around West Michigan this weekend.

Confluence Festival at Rosa Parks Circle

Confluence Festival is a free festival happening today and tomorrow that connects the worlds of art, music, science and technology. There’s STEAM-based play for kids of all ages, a DIY Maker Expo, e-sports and a Robotics Expo and parade.

ArtPrize Events

Tomorrow morning, set your alarms for the ArtPrize 5K and Walk. It kicks off at 8 a.m. at the ArtPrize Oasis, located at 555 Monroe NW. It’s a busy weekend for ArtPrize. Today there’s a community event for DisArt at Heartside Park, and at 8 p.m. tonight, the organization announces the Top 25 entries. That’s also happening at the ArtPrize. After the Top 25 announcement, voting for round two begins.

Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors

The Kalamazoo State Theatre is excited to welcome Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors to its historic stage show on Sunday.

Lakeshore Activities

It’s the last weekend for music at The Deck in Muskegon. Tonight you can enjoy Melaphobix at 7 p.m. It will be a beautiful night to hear live music on the beach. Tomorrow it’s Coty Bouchard at 2 p.m. and then Buckle, a band out of Chicago, playing at 6 p.m.

Here is a great idea for a date night! Aquastar Cruises, from Muskegon, has sunset cruises tonight, tomorrow and Sunday. Tomorrow night it’s a Blues cruise with a DJ and there’s an afternoon cruise tomorrow at 4 p.m.

Merchants and Makers

It’s going to be a great weekend for outdoor activities in the Grand Rapids Area. A unique event is taking place at Ah-Nab-Awen Park called Merchants and Makers.