Helping young dentists learn cosmetic dentistry

When it comes to our smile, we want it to be as perfect as possible. Dr. Betsy Bakeman is an expert in restorative and cosmetic dentistry, she’s here today with Dr. Natalie Monette, a resident with Bakeman’s practice.

Dr. Monette is a cosmetic resident as part of a pilot residency program. The American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) residency program is designed to expose young dentists to the clinical and business side of an esthetically focused private practice. There are 3 sites in the country being targeted and ours at Dr. Bakeman’s practice.

There is a lot for residents to learn including how to blend cosmetic considerations with gum health, biologic and bite and how to create a beautiful but healthy and long-lasting result.

Betsy Bakeman, DDS