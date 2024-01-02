GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- They say that 25 percent of people fail to keep their New Year’s resolution within the first week of January and 80 percent by mid-February.
So, how can we commit to those resolutions for the entire year? Jean Holthuas from Pine Rest joins us with some insight and tips.
Here are some things to think about:
Explore why you aren’t already doing it
Know your “why”
Make it realistic
Make it measurable
Make it attainable
Break big goals down into smaller attainable goals
Make one change at a time rather than all at once
Identify resources you’ll need to be successful
Develop accountability
Tie your goal to rewards
Most Common New Year’s Resolutions:
For 2024, the Forbes Health/One Poll survey found some resolutions to be more common than others, with the most popular goals including:
• Improved fitness (48%)
• Improved finances (38%)
• Improved mental health (36%)
• Lose weight (34%)
• Improved diet (32%)