GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Small Business Association of Michigan and Consumers Energy are working together to help small Michigan businesses struggling in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you are a small business owner, you can check to see if you qualify for the Michigan Paycheck Protection Program.

For more details about what Consumers Energy is doing to help during the pandemic, read their COVID-19 Response Plan here.

Sponsored by Consumers Energy.