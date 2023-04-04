GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you or a loved one is a veteran and living in Kent County, there’s a wealth of services available that you might not know about. Kent County Veterans Services does a great job of supporting our local vets with resources, assistance and even awesome events and activities.

Kent County Veterans Services offers assistance with:

Emergency situation relief

Adding dependents

Veterans ID cards

Records requests

Non-service collected claims

Aid and attendance claims

Service-connected claims

Spousal benefits

Navigating other veteran resources

Events and classes:

Veterans-only Alcoholics Anonymous Meeting (zoom or in person)

Every Thursday at 3:30 pm

836 Fuller NE, Grand Rapids

Questions: Contact Reggie H at 269-967-2267

Scan the QR code to join the meeting

Auricular Acudetox

Thursdays at 1 pm

Scan the QR code to register

Art Workshop Schedule

April 6 at 10:30 am at Hero’s Corner

April 8 at 10:30 am at KCVS

May 4 at 10:30 am at Hero’s Corner

May 6 at 10 am at KCVS

Scan the code to register

Kent County Veterans Services

836 Fuller Ave NE, Grand Rapids

616-632-5722

kcvs@kentcountymi.gov

KentCountyVeteransServices.com

Sponsor: Kent County Veterans Services