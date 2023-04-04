GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you or a loved one is a veteran and living in Kent County, there’s a wealth of services available that you might not know about. Kent County Veterans Services does a great job of supporting our local vets with resources, assistance and even awesome events and activities.
Kent County Veterans Services offers assistance with:
Emergency situation relief
Adding dependents
Veterans ID cards
Records requests
Non-service collected claims
Aid and attendance claims
Service-connected claims
Spousal benefits
Navigating other veteran resources
Events and classes:
Veterans-only Alcoholics Anonymous Meeting (zoom or in person)
Every Thursday at 3:30 pm
836 Fuller NE, Grand Rapids
Questions: Contact Reggie H at 269-967-2267
Scan the QR code to join the meeting
Auricular Acudetox
Thursdays at 1 pm
Scan the QR code to register
Art Workshop Schedule
April 6 at 10:30 am at Hero’s Corner
April 8 at 10:30 am at KCVS
May 4 at 10:30 am at Hero’s Corner
May 6 at 10 am at KCVS
Scan the code to register
Kent County Veterans Services
836 Fuller Ave NE, Grand Rapids
616-632-5722
kcvs@kentcountymi.gov
KentCountyVeteransServices.com
