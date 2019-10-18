Helping empower people in West Michigan

You probably didn’t know that Just a short walk from our Wood TV Studio lies one of Michigan’s oldest non profits. The Association for Blind and Visually Impaired has helped empower people in West Michigan for over 100 years. Here today to talk to us more about the association are Linda Zizos and Lorraine Groeneveld.

The Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired (ABVI) is a 106 year old organization that helps individuals living with visual impairments or blindness learn the skills that will help them remain active, independent and to live with dignity.

White Cane Day

Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired

Monday, October 21 at 10AM

Start at the ABVI, 456 Cherry St. SE 49503 for a stroll through the neighborhood, and return to ABVI for light refreshments

Questions? Call ABVI at 616-458-1187

Crafting Vision

Wednesday, October 30 at 6PM

Golden Age at Creston Brewery

1504 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids

abvicraftingvision.eventbrite.com

