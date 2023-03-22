GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Over 42 years, The Potter’s House has provided urban, Christ-centered education for students, preschool through high school, of all ethnic heritages and income levels, equipping them to serve God and society to their fullest potential. You have a chance to learn more at their New Friends Banquet on April 25th.

It’s an opportunity to hear some powerful testimonials from some of the current students about their experience at The Potter’s House. It’s a free event and there’s a luncheon as well as a dinner, so you can attend whichever fits your schedule.

This year’s theme is “Better Together”, highlighting how we’re all better when others come alongside us. Students, teachers, parents, donors, volunteers and of course old and new friends, all these relationships enhance the education and lives of the students at The Potter’s House.

The Potter’s House

New Friends Banquet

Tuesday, April 25

11:30am or 6:30pm

J.W. Marriott – Grand Rapids

Click here to register

Sponsor: The Potter’s House