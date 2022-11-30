GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Receiving a cancer diagnosis can be scary and overwhelming. It’s something none of us want to hear yet it’s something many of us face each year. Most cancer diagnoses require treatments that can include surgery, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, anti-hormal therapy, and radiation therapy. Unfortunately, these treatments can be difficult and disruptive to a patient’s life, creating stress that can cause a significant amount of emotional distress. Dr. Jeff Porter is a clinical health psychologist with specialized oncology training who is the director of behavioral oncology at Cancer and Hematology Centers of Western Michigan.

Behavioral oncology addresses the behavioral and emotional health needs of cancer patients. These services are typically provided by licensed mental health providers, such as psychologists or social workers, as an integrated part of a patient’s treatment plan. The team at Cancer and Hematology Centers of Western Michigan utilizes counseling and targeted medications to address patients’ needs. Behavioral oncology providers are part of the treatment team and work closely with the patient’s oncologist, nurse, and other team members to address needs such as sleep problems, anxiety, and depression that can significantly affect a patient’s functioning, quality of life, and ability to undergo important cancer treatments.

Cancer and Hematology Centers of Western Michigan

Treatment Centers in Grand Rapids, Holland & Muskegon

800-411-7999

Sponsor: Cancer and Hematology Centers of Western Michigan