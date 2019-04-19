Helping before disaster strikes Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - When disaster strikes, whether it’s a thousand miles away or right here in West Michigan, the red cross responds with volunteers who are there to help. There's a big event coming up that helps support those relief efforts and here to talk to us about that today is Tiffany Page from the West Michigan Chapter of the American Red Cross and Dennis McKee of Consumers Energy.

The American Red Cross and Consumers Energy invite you to invest in your neighbors and your community by attending our annual fundraiser, Red Alert. Red Alert is a charitable dinner event that gathers over 500 attendees each year to continue the work of their volunteers during natural disasters and local emergencies. This year's event will be held on May 1, 2019 at 20 Monroe Live in Grand Rapids. Red Alert highlights the stories of individuals whose lives have been positively impacted by donors like you. Consider attending to assist in delivering our life-saving mission.

American Red Cross Red Alert Fundraiser

Wednesday, May 1 at 5:30pm

5:15pm Registration and Silent Auction Opens

5:30pm Cocktail Hour & Strolling Dinner

6:30pm Program Begins

7:00pm Keynote Speaker & Live Auction

8:30pm Check-Out

20 Monroe Live, Grand Rapids