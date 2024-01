GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- One of West Michigan’s coldest events of the season, the Grand Rapids Polar Plunge, is coming up at LMCU Ballpark. Today, we have Rob from Everdry back in studio to discuss this event that’s near and dear to him.

Grand Rapids Polar Plunge

Saturday, Feb. 10

Registration begins at noon

LMCU Ballpark

Register or donate here

Everdry Bowling Fundraiser

Sunday, Feb. 4

Noon-3pm

Park Center Lanes – Wyoming