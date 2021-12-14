Help the Battle Creek Community Foundation help the community this holiday season

by: Jessica Jurczak

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This is the time of year for giving gifts – bringing smiles by giving our loved ones and friends something special on their wish list. But for many, it’s not about wanting things, but actually needing them: warm socks and coats, toothpaste and toothbrushes, the list goes on and on. That’s why the Battle Creek Community Foundation is helping with efforts to fulfill those needs.

Rachael got the chance to learn more about that and about an effort to help get children’s letters to Santa, during this challenging time.

Battle Creek Community Foundation

Donate at Battle Creek Shelter (209 East Michigan Avenue)
River Walk Building (right outside the Battle Creek Welcome Center – 42 Jackson St.)
BCCFoundation.org

