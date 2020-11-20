Help support the Battle Creek Community Foundation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This year has really made us all come together and help out our local communities.

That’s the theme for the Battle Creek Community Foundation this year – “Together, We Move Forward.”

Lynn joins us today to tell us more about how the Foundation gives back to the Battle Creek Community.

Battle Creek Community Foundation

2020 Annual Appeal

Donate in person at 3 physical donation spots around Battle Creek or

Text “Support Believe” to 20222

BCCFoundation.org

You can also donate online here.

Sponsored by Battle Creek Community Foundation.